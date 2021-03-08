STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal Assembly Polls: Suvendu Adhikari to file his nomination on March 12

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who has been representing Bhawanipur, had earlier announced that she will file her nomination from the same constituency on March 10.

Published: 08th March 2021 04:39 PM

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari will file his nomination on March 12 for contesting West Bengal Assembly elections from Nandigram constituency, informed the party's media cell on Monday.



BJP on Saturday released its first list of 57 candidates for the polls and fielded Adhikari from Nandigram against Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, setting the stage for a high-profile contest from the seat in the state Assembly elections.

Adhikari, once a close aide of Banerjee has switched to BJP in December, last year.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

The TMC had on Friday released its list of candidates with Mamata Banerjee announcing that she will contest from Nandigram.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.  

