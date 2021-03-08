STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP plays down dissidence in Assam as aspirants mull options

The BJP trashed reports that denial of tickets to 11 MLAs and other aspirants has triggered dissidence in the party.

Published: 08th March 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Ranjit Kumar Dass (C), Atul Bora (L) and Promod Boro (R), the state heads of BJP, AGP and UPPL, respectively, in Guwahati on Sunday | Pti

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The BJP trashed reports that denial of tickets to 11 MLAs and other aspirants has triggered dissidence in the party. Supporters of these MLAs, including a minister, and others have vented their ire in public. Some who missed the bus are mulling contesting polls as representatives of other parties or independents.

The ruling party has played this down. “This happens in every election. Candidates are selected keeping in mind the best interest of the party and overall picture,” BJP’s Assam unit chief Ranjit Kumar Dass said on Sunday at a joint press conference with AGP and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL). The three parties are in an alliance.

Dass claimed that people believe in BJP and AGP, as the state government has succeeded in all spheres in the past five years. BJP heads the coalition government which also had Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) as a constituent. BJP’s ties with BPF have soured and the saffron party has found a new ally in UPPL. BPF has joined hands with Congress and become part of a seven-party opposition alliance. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam elections BJP
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp