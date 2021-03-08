Budget session second part to focus on state polls

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The second half of the Budget session of the Parliament will commence from Monday amid parties pushing their full strength into canvassing for the Assembly elections in four states and the Union Territory. The Lok Sabha on Monday is slated to take up two legislative proposals for consideration regularisation of the unauthorized colonies in the national capital and modifying the list of the scheduled castes in the poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

Both the Houses will consider demands for grants for various ministries in detail in the second half of Budget session. Along with the demand for grants, it will pass the Finance Bill, which will conclude on April 15. However, the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry may leave thin presence in both the Houses.

With the BJP also rushing its full strength in the poll-bound states, besides the regional parties and the Congress and the Left having high stakes, there appears apprehensions in the government that both the Houses of Parliament may struggle for the attendance of the MPs. Also, there are reports in some quarters that the Budget session may even be cut short to allow MPs to campaign in poll-bound states.

The LS on Monday will consider the “National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special provisions) Amendment Bill, which provides for the regularisation of unauthorised colonies on the basis of their identification.