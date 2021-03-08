Chhattisgarh health minister, his cabinet colleague test positive for Covid-19

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Amid a fresh spike in Covid-19 cases reported in Chhattisgarh during the past couple of weeks, the state health minister T S Singhdeo and the revenue minister Jaisingh Agrawal have tested positive for the deadly virus on Monday.

Singhdeo has shared the information on his Twitter handle.

“I would like to inform that I have been tested positive for Covid-19. No serious symptoms have surfaced yet but as a precautionary measure I am practicing self isolation for the next few days,” he stated in his tweet.

The two cabinet ministers having tested coronavirus positive has set off ripples amid the ongoing budget session of the state Assembly.

Previous week two legislators were infected with the novel coronavirus.