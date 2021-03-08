Counselling cell at Bihar police HQ for survivors of gender-based violence

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) and the Wesker Section of Bihar police inaugurated a counselling cell at the headquarters for survivors of gender-based atrocities.

Director-General of Police (DGP) SK Singhal, accompanied by ADG (CID) Vinay Kumar and others, inaugurated the counselling cell on International Womens' Day.

According to an official statement, women counsellors trained by the Mahila Vikas Nigam, have been deputed to provide legal and emotional counselling to survivors.

"This will prove to be a good help for women in difficult situations," the DGP said.

Other prominent senior cops who attended the inauguration of this cell were AK Ambedkar, Jitendra Kumar (ADG Hq), ADG (operation)Sushil Khopde and Dr Kamal Kishor Singh (ADG SCRB).