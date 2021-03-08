EAM Jaishankar holds talk on intra-Afghan dialogue

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a telephonic conversation with US Special envoy for Afghanisatan Zalmay Khalilzad on Sunday where the leaders discussed the latest developments in the intra-Afghan peace dialogue.

“Received a call from US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad @US4AfghanPeace. Discussed latest developments pertaining to peace talks. We will remain in touch,” the EAM tweeted. This is the second time since November that the two leaders have discussed the peace process. In November, Jaishankar and Khalilzad had held talks during the US envoy’s visit to India with regard to the historic peace negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government and related issues.

India has been keenly monitoring the process, which began with the signing of a peace deal between the US and the Taliban last February with Jaishankar attending the opening ceremony of the talks in Doha virtually. India was represented by the Indian envoy to Doha during the opening ceremony.

According to the deal, US would withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, effectively culminating an 18-year-old war with the Taliban in Afghanistan. India has maintained that the peace process should not create a power vacuum giving a chance to terrorists to relocate. New Delhi has said that the process should be Afghan-led and for Afghanistan. India has been a major stakeholder in Afghanistan and has extended developmental assistance to tune of around $3 billion in the last few years to the country.