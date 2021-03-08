STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Rajasthan Governor Anshuman Singh dies due to COVID-19

According to an official statement, Singh was admitted to Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences due to severe COVID pneumonia on February 8.

Published: 08th March 2021 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Former Rajasthan Governor Anshuman Singh died at a Lucknow hospital on Monday, a month after he was admitted there with coronavirus-related pneumonia. He was 86.

After 10 days, he was admitted to a non-COVID ICU.

"Subsequently, his condition worsened and led to a multi-organ failure requiring life support system," the hospital said in the statement, adding that he died at 4.30 am.

Anshuman Singh had taken charge as the Governor of Rajasthan on January 16, 1999 and remained in office till May 2003.

Born in 1935 in Allahabad, he became an advocate in the Allahabad district court in 1957.

He was appointed as a judge of the Allahabad High Court in 1984 and later he became an acting chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several ministers condoled his demise.

