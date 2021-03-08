STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Girls bag most of top ranks in Jammu & Kashmir Class 12 results 

Out of 58,397 students who appeared in the examinations held last November, nearly 47,000 have passed.

Published: 08th March 2021 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmir students Kashmir girls

Image of Kashmiri students used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Girls outshined boys by bagging most of the top ranks in the Class 12 board examinations in Kashmir as results declared on Monday showed that 80 percent students passed the exam, officials said.

Out of 58,397 students who appeared in the examinations held last November, nearly 47,000 have passed.

While the pass percentage of girls was little over 82 percent, it was only 78 percent for the boys, the officials said.

They said most of the top positions in various streams were also bagged by the girl students.

Political parties extended congratulatory messages to the successful students.

"Party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah congratulate Class 12 students especially girl students who have bagged nearly 90 percent of top ranks in results declared today.

It clearly demonstrates, given a chance, women excel in every field.

Happy Women's Day," National Conference spokesman Imran Dar said.

J-K Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari were among a host of politicians who congratulated the students for their successes in the examination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp