JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Six students secured 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination(Main) February session, said the National Testing Agency as it announced the results of the entrance test for engineering colleges that also work as screening for admission into Indian Institutes of Technology.

The top scorers include Saket Jha from Rajasthan, Pravar Kataria, Ranjim Prabal Das from Delhi, Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh, Maharashtra boy Siddhant Mukherjee, Ananth Krishna Kadambi from Gujarat.

The JEE (Main) Examination for Bachelor in Engineering and Bachelor in Technology courses was conducted by NTA from 24 to 26 February and a total of 6.52 lacs candidates were registered for Paper 1—for BE and BTech--of the examination.

The results of Paper 2A and 2B (Bachelor in Architecture and Bachelor in Planning ) will be released in the next few days.

The Examination was conducted in 331 cities which included 9 cities outside India, in Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait at 828 centres.

The Examination was conducted for the first time in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Gujarati along with Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

This year, the examination will be held four times and all the candidates will have the option of opting for from one to four attempts while the best of their scores will be taken into consideration for ranking.

After Feb, March, April, and May Session of JEE(Main)-2021 exam, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA Scores in accordance with the specified policy, said the NTA under the Union education ministry in a statement.