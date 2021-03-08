STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100

The results of Paper 2A and 2B (Bachelor in Architecture and Bachelor in Planning ) will be released in the next few days.

Published: 08th March 2021 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

JEE mains

Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Six students secured 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination(Main) February session, said the National Testing Agency as it announced the results of the entrance test for engineering colleges that also work as screening for admission into Indian Institutes of Technology.

The top scorers include Saket Jha from Rajasthan, Pravar Kataria, Ranjim Prabal Das from Delhi, Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh, Maharashtra boy Siddhant Mukherjee, Ananth Krishna Kadambi from Gujarat.

The JEE (Main) Examination for Bachelor in Engineering and Bachelor in Technology courses was conducted by NTA from 24 to 26 February and a total of 6.52 lacs candidates were registered for Paper 1—for BE and BTech--of the examination.

The results of Paper 2A and 2B (Bachelor in Architecture and Bachelor in Planning ) will be released in the next few days.

The Examination was conducted in 331 cities which included 9 cities outside India, in Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait at 828 centres.

The Examination was conducted for the first time in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Gujarati along with Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

This year, the examination will be held four times and all the candidates will have the option of opting for from one to four attempts while the best of their scores will be taken into consideration for ranking.

After Feb, March, April, and May Session of JEE(Main)-2021 exam, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA Scores in accordance with the specified policy, said the NTA under the Union education ministry in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JEE mains result
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp