West Bengal elections: Modi, Mamata snipe at each other to deflect charges

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a broadside against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of the state elections for grooming nephew Abhishek Banerjee as her successor, saying, “Bengal’s people had elected you a decade ago as their Didi.

But you remained an aunt of your nephew all the time.”Poking her for a recent scooter ride in protest against the hike in fuel prices and tying it to her decision to contest from Nandigram, he said he should not be blamed if the two-wheeler meets with an accident in the constituency of East Midnapore district.

Addressing a massive rally in Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground Modi accused Mamata of treating everyone against her as an enemy. “You are not only Bengal’s daughter, you are also India’s daughter. A few days ago, you rode a scooter and the people of the country prayed you ride safely. Had you fallen off, the state where the scooter was manufactured would have become your enemy.

You veered the direction of your scooter towards Nandigram from Bhowanipore. I am a well-wisher of everyone. If your scooter meets with a mishap there, then what can I do?’’ he figuratively said.

While Modi reiterated the charge of Trinamool goons running corrupt syndicates, Mamata attacked him and Union home minister Amit Shah, saying it is they who are part of a syndicate.

“Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are the only syndicate in India. Fuel prices increased, Covid happened but the PM was nowhere to be found,’’ she said after a protest march in Siliguri against the steep hike in LPG refill price. She also alleged that Modi was peddling lies to mislead the electorate. Yesteryear actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP and shared the dais with Modi. He likened himself to a deadly snake: “Don’t mistake me for a harmless snake, I am a cobra, I can kill people with a bite.”

Bengal development

Modi set a 25-year goal for powering Bengal to the pinnacle of the development index after the state votes BJP to power, by the time India celebrates its Independence centenary in 2047