STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

POCSO court hands death sentence to rape and murder convict in UP

Family members of the victim said that justice was done to their daughter by the court.

Published: 08th March 2021 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

hanging

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A special POCSO court in Jaunpur awarded death sentence to an accused who had raped and brutally murdered an 11-year-old minor girl in August 2020.

Judge Ravi Yadav also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on him. The order has been delivered within seven months after day-to-day hearings in the case.

On August 6, 2020, Balmukund alias Govinda, who hailed from Chanduali district, took the victim and her sister out for buying them biscuits and toffees. He took the girl to a cornfield and raped her after sending her sister home. Fearing that the girl would divulge his truth to her parents, the accused strangled the victim to death by pouring acid on her face and body to destroy her identity.

When the girl did not return home, her parents launched a search but in vain. Then the family lodged a missing complaint at the local police station. Two days later, the villagers found the victim's acid-burnt body. The victim’s post mortem report confirmed rape and death due to asphyxia.

On the statement of the victim’s younger sister, the police arrested Govinda from his hometown Chandauli. The shopkeeper and victim’s younger sister appeared as witnesses during the trial. They named the accused claiming that he took the victim with him. The prosecution produced as many as 11 other witnesses during the trial substantiating the rape and murder charges on the accused mentioned in the charge sheet.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, the POCSO court observed that the crime committed by the accused comes under the category of the rarest of rare and the perpetrator should be awarded no less than a death sentence.

Family members of the victim said that justice was done to their daughter by the court. The defence counsel said that they would approach a higher court to appeal against the verdict.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO court Uttar Pradesh rape and murder death sentence
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp