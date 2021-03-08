Rajya Sabha adjourned till 1 pm amid Opposition uproar over fuel prices

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned again till 1 pm on Monday amid uproar by Opposition members seeking a discussion on the issue of frequent increase in fuel prices.

Minutes after the House met at 11 am after the first adjournment, Congress members again demanded the discussion on rising fuel prices in the country.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought a discussion on the matter.

He said it was important to discuss the matter as people were suffering due to the frequent increase in fuel prices.

Kharge said the legislative business could be taken up later.

However, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh did not allow the discussion as he noted that the decision of the Chairman cannot be reopened.

Earlier Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had not allowed the discussion, saying the issue can be debated later.

As the Chair decided to continue with the legislative business, Opposition members started shouting slogans forcing the Deputy Chairman to adjourn the House till 1 pm.

The second part of the Budget session of Parliament began on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on April 8.