Something fishy: Uddhav Thackeray on NIA taking over Ambani bomb threat probe

Talking to reporters here, Thackeray said governments come and go, but the official administrative machinery remains the same and one needs to trust it.

Published: 08th March 2021 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the NIA taking over the case of a vehicle laden with explosives being found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai suggests something was "fishy".

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case following orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs, an official spokesperson said on Monday.

The agency is in the process of re-registering the case, the spokesperson added.

On Sunday, the Maharashtra Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) registered the FIR against unidentified persons on the order of the state home department under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy).

ALSO READ | NIA takes over case of explosives-laden vehicle found near Ambani residence

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said in the Assembly on Monday that state police were capable of solving the case of auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiran's death and the recovery of the explosives-laden car near Ambani's residence.

Hiran, the purported owner of the vehicle, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on Friday.

Thackeray said, "We had handed over the case of the vehicle laden with explosives and the mysterious death of Mansukh Hiran to the ATS. The NIA taking over the case shows something was fishy."

The ATS will continue to conduct its probe into Hiran's death, the CM said.

He said the opposition does not have faith in the state machinery and wanted to show it doesn't function.

"If that is so, why is it demanding that the state government reduce taxes on fuel?" the chief minister asked. Thackeray also said the state police will conduct probe into the alleged suicide of Lok Sabha member Mohan Delkarand punish the guilty.

Delkar (58), a seven-term MP from the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territory, was found dead at a hotel on Marine Drive in south Mumbai on February 22.

"A Union Territory is governed by the Centre. We will take the case to its logical end. I wonder how the opposition here is quiet on the issue of the seven-term MP ending his life," Thackeray said.

  • Srinivasan
    People of Maharashtra does not trust Maharashtra Govt to conduct a fair probe.
    1 day ago reply
