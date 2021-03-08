NIA takes over case of explosives-laden vehicle found near Ambani residence

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case of a vehicle laden with explosives being found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai, an official spokesperson said on Monday.

The NIA took over the case following orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs, he said.

The agency is in the process of re-registering the case, the spokesperson added.

READ: Car, gelatin sticks found near Ambani's house sent for forensic test

The Scorpio, with 20 gelatin sticks inside, was found near Ambani's high-rise south Mumbai home on February 25.

Police had said the vehicle was stolen from Airoli-Mulund Bridge on February 18.

Hiren Mansukh, the owner of the vehicle, was found dead in a creek in Thane on Friday.