Aircrew 'medically unfit' for flying for 48 hours post Covid-19 vaccination: DGCA

Published: 09th March 2021 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Aircrew will be medically unfit for flying for 48 hours after the Covid-19 vaccination, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's aviation watchdog, said on Tuesday in its guidelines for 'Temporary Unfitness for Flying'.

In the guidelines, the DGCA said Aircrew will be monitored for 30 minutes at the COVID-19 vaccination centre for any anaphylactic or idiosyncratic reaction.

"Aircrew will be "Medically Unfit for Flying for 48 hours after vaccination...If there are no symptoms after 48 hours, the aircrew is fit to resume 'unrestricted' flying duties," the guidelines stated.

"If, after 48 hours, the pilots experience any symptoms," DGCA said they will be reviewed by the treating physician.

"Such pilots can be declared fit for flying duties provided they are asymptomatic without any medications and a medical cure certificate to this effect to be obtained," it added.

The guidelines said that if the medical unfitness period of aircrew member post COVID-19 vaccination is more than 14 days, then a special medical examination will be required to ascertain fitness for flying of the aircrew.

The vaccination drive for persons above 60 years and those above 45 with comorbidities is already going on.  

