Assam tea gardens get court relief on wage hike

As the poll campaign heats up in the state, the focus of BJP and Congress has been more on the tea garden votes.

Published: 09th March 2021 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

Tea garden in Assam. Image used for representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The ruling BJP in Assam had on February 23 hiked the daily wage of tea garden workers by Rs 50, ostensibly to warm up to them ahead of Assembly elections, but they are unlikely to get the benefit anytime soon.

The Gauhati High Court has ordered the state government not to take any action against the Indian Tea Association and 17 tea companies, which own nearly 90 per cent of the state’s over 800 gardens, until a case, filed challenging the Assam Labour Department’s notification on the wage hike, is disposed of.

The daily wage was hiked from Rs 167 to Rs 217. But the workers were not amused as the BJP had promised daily wage of Rs 351 in 2016. In this election, the Congress has promised wages of Rs 365 to the tea community if the party is voted to power.

Hearing the petition, Justice Michael Zothankhuma said the state authorities “shall not take any coercive action” till March 15 when the case is heard next.

As the poll campaign heats up in the state, the focus of BJP and Congress has been more on the tea garden votes. Assam has 126 Assembly segments and in around one/third of them, the votes of tea workers determine the fate of candidates.
 

