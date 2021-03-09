STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Computerised train ticket booking in eastern India disrupted after fire in Kolkata building

The server room of the passenger reservation system of eastern India is housed at the multi-storeyed building, the railway official said.

Published: 09th March 2021 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 01:06 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Computerised ticket booking in eastern India for train travel was disrupted on Monday as power was disconnected at the Railways' New Koilaghat building here owing to a fire, an official said.

The server room of the passenger reservation system of eastern India is housed at the multi-storeyed building, the railway official said.

Electricity was disconnected at the building since the fire was reported in the evening, he said.

This led to disruption in the computerised ticket booking in the entire eastern zone, the official said.

The blaze was reported in the 13th floor of the building on Strand Road in the central business district of the city at 6.10 pm and the fire brigade personnel are engaged in trying to bring the fire under control.

At least seven people were killed in the fire in the multi-storeyed New Koilaghat building here which houses the offices of Eastern and South Eastern Railways, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Out of them, four were firefighters, one assistant sub-inspector posted at the Hare Street police station and one RPF personnel, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Basu said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Railways ticket booking Kolkata Kolkata building fire
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp