COVID-19: Lockdown at 16 hotspots in Thane till March 31

All restrictions that were in place during the nationwide lockdown declared earlier would be in force during this time as well.

Published: 09th March 2021 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra.

RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

THANE: Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, Thane Municipal Corporation on Tuesday imposed a lockdown at 16 hotspot areas from today till March 31.

Activities will be allowed in areas outside hotspots as per relaxation given under Mission Begin Again by the Maharashtra government.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 8,744 new COVID-19 cases, 9,068 recoveries, and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department informed on Monday.

The state has so far reported 22,28,471 total COVID-19 cases, out of which, 97,637 active cases, the Maharashtra Health Department said. A total of 52,500 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state so far.

With 9,068 more recoveries in the state, as many as 20,77,112 cases have recovered from the virus.

TAGS
lockdown Thane Maharashtra Coronavirus
