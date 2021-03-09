STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers will head for Parliament if needed, says BKU leader Rakesh Singh Tikait

Published: 09th March 2021 12:03 AM

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHEOPUR: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Singh Tikait on Monday said that lakhs of farmers in their tractors wouldreach Parliament to seek repeal of the three new farm laws if needed.

Tikait, one of the prominent leaders of farmer unions which are protesting against the Centre's new laws on Delhi borders, addressed a huge rally here.

"If needed, we, on lakhs of tractors will reach Parliament to press for the repeal of the three black laws. 3,500 tractors entered Delhi on Republic Day. These were not hired tractors," he said.

Without naming local BJP leader and Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Tikait said he was powerless.

"The leader you all have chosen has no power. He can't reply to us on his own. He gets back with files and returns with replies," the BKU leader said at Sheopur Krishi Mandi.

Tikait would be addressing rallies at Rewa and Jabalpur in the state on March 14 and March 15, respectively, MP BKU general secretary Anil Yadav had said earlier.

