Howrah-Mumbai Gitanjali Express Gitanjali Express derails in Maharashtra's Akola

By PTI

AKOLA: A coach of the Howrah-Mumbai Gitanjali Express derailed in Maharashtra's Akola district on Tuesday, disrupting traffic on the route for some time, officials said. There was no report of any casualty, they said.

A railway police official said that the last SLR coach of the moving Mumbai-bound train derailed with a loud sound between Borgaon Manju and Katepurna stations around 11:15 am. The train immediately came to a halt, the official said, adding that this led to disruption of traffic on the Up and Down lines.

Railway and police personnel rushed to the spot. The derailed coach was later detached from the train and it left for its onward journey after about two hours, the official said.