STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TN polls: Kamal Haasan forms third front, keeps 154, gives IJK, AISMK 40 seats each

MNM general secretary CK Kumaravel, AISMK founder Sarathkumar and IJK leader Ravi Pachamuthu signed the agreement.

Published: 09th March 2021 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of MNM chief and actor Kamal Hassan (L) with AISMK founder and actor Sarath Kumar (C). (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam finalised its poll pact for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with the India Jananayaka Katchi (IJK) and actor R Sarathkumar’s All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) on Monday night, allocating 40 seats each to its allies and announcing that it would contest in the remaining 154 seats.   

MNM general secretary CK Kumaravel, AISMK founder Sarathkumar and IJK leader Ravi Pachamuthu signed the agreement. Speaking to reporters, Kumaravel said efforts are on to bring a few more parties to the alliance led by the MNM.  

The seat-sharing agreement was released to reporters at around 11.45 pm. “The parties have committed to the common goal of transforming Tamil Nadu by fulfilling the long-pending aspirations of the people. With the common agenda of restoring the pride and glory of Tamil Nadu, they have decided to embark on a long-lasting journey together,” reads the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the leaders.

“The primary goal of this platform is to contest the upcoming Assembly elections with a promise for change and emerge victorious to form the government,” the agreement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Sarathkumar
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp