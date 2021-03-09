TN polls: Kamal Haasan forms third front, keeps 154, gives IJK, AISMK 40 seats each

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam finalised its poll pact for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with the India Jananayaka Katchi (IJK) and actor R Sarathkumar’s All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) on Monday night, allocating 40 seats each to its allies and announcing that it would contest in the remaining 154 seats.

MNM general secretary CK Kumaravel, AISMK founder Sarathkumar and IJK leader Ravi Pachamuthu signed the agreement. Speaking to reporters, Kumaravel said efforts are on to bring a few more parties to the alliance led by the MNM.

The seat-sharing agreement was released to reporters at around 11.45 pm. “The parties have committed to the common goal of transforming Tamil Nadu by fulfilling the long-pending aspirations of the people. With the common agenda of restoring the pride and glory of Tamil Nadu, they have decided to embark on a long-lasting journey together,” reads the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the leaders.

“The primary goal of this platform is to contest the upcoming Assembly elections with a promise for change and emerge victorious to form the government,” the agreement said.