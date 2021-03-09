STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ULFA leader held for ‘plotting’ to assassinate Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Two others from the hill district of Karbi Anglong were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the case.

Published: 09th March 2021 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: United Liberation Front of Asom (pro-talks) leader Pradip Gogoi was arrested on Monday night for allegedly conspiring to assassinate Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Gogoi, held from his Guwahati residence, was on Tuesday produced in a court that sent him to police custody.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta confirmed the arrest.

“There was some information that he (Gogoi) and others were conspiring to assassinate the minister (Sarma). We arrested him based on source evidence,” Gupta said.

Two others from the hill district of Karbi Anglong were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the case.

“We received instructions to nab two people. So, we apprehended them last night and handed them over (to Guwahati police) in the morning hours today (Tuesday),” a senior police officer in Karbi Anglong said.

“Since we did not interrogate the two persons, we don’t know if they are linked to the case in question or other case,” he added.

Sarma, a four-time minister, is the BJP’s face in the Northeast.

Gogoi is the ULFA’s vice-chairman and founder member. He was arrested in Kolkata in 1998 and sent to judicial custody in Assam. He walked out of jail in 2010 after being granted bail.

The ULFA (pro-talks) faction has been engaged in talks with the Centre for the past few years.

