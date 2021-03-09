STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Unauthorised political statements on COVID-19 invokes false sense of security: IMA

The association's reaction came after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that the country is 'in the end game of the COVID-19 pandemic'.

Published: 09th March 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Public representatives and politicians should not make unauthorised statements indicating that the COVID-19 pandemic is nearing an end as such remarks invoke a "false sense of security" among the people, the Indian Medical Association said on Monday.

The association's reaction came after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that the country is "in the end game of the COVID-19 pandemic" and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the coronavirus is nearing an "endemic" phase in the national capital.

An infection is said to be endemic in a population when it is constantly maintained at a baseline level in a geographic area without external inputs.

It is incorrect to say at this stage that it is the end of the pandemic or it is endemic, the doctors' body said.

"Unauthorised political statements shall invoke a false sense of security and hence, the Indian Medical Association, whose 740 frontline warriors lost their life in this war against the coronavirus, appeals to all our fellow citizens to be vigilant on wearing mask, physical distancing and hygiene and take vaccination to get yourself immunity and altruistic health contribution for herd immunity," it said.

"The introduction of a much efficacious and safe coronavirus vaccine in our country, is a tool for us to face this challenging war with confidence," the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said.

Mutated strains of the coronavirus detected in the UK, South Africa and Brazil "are still haunting us", the association said in a statement.

The IMA claimed that it has been seen in the last one week that there has been a 35 to 40 per cent increase in the number of cases, and even in the national capital, the daily average has risen from 100 to 140 patients.

"It is painful to note that the discussion on endemic versus pandemic status of the disease is echoing in the political corridors. However, it ought to be substantiated by scientific evidence by the World Health Organisation or the ICMR (Indian Council for Medical Research) only," it said.

"Let us not boast or (blow the) trumpet ourselves, and indulge in prognosticating the course of this viral disease and off guard our preventive measures against this dreaded disease at this stage," the IMA warned.

The IMA feels that as countries are still reeling "under the clutches of this disease, we need to deem it as pandemic only at this stage and work hard" on preventive, curative and rehabilitative works, according to the statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Medical Association Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp