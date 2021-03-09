Uttarakhand CM Rawat's resignation an eyewash to hide govt's failures: Congress

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday said the resignation of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was an eyewash to hide the government's "failures", and urged the President to dismiss the BJP dispensation in the state.

Congress party in-charge for Uttarakhand Devendra Yadav said at a press conference that the act shows the "admission" by the BJP of its government's "failure" in fulfilling the aspirations of people of the state.

He said the BJP government should resign and go to the people to seek fresh elections.

Yadav said this shows that nothing in the name of development has taken place in Uttarakhand under the BJP rule, except "corruption".

"This is a failed attempt of the BJP to cover up the failures of its government in the state and hide the corruption taking place there," he alleged.

"The Congress demands immediate dismissal of the BJP government and the resignation of Trivendra Singh Rawat alone would not suffice. The BJP needs to resign from the government and go to the people again," he said.

"The President of India should take note and dismiss the government as it has failed to fulfil the aspirations of people. The people of Uttarakhand demand that this government be dismissed and President's Rule imposed and fresh elections be held in the state," Yadav said claiming that the Congress is ready for election.

The Congress leader said Rawat's resignation is a result of alleged corruption, lack of development, rising unemployment and mismanagement during the pandemic and earlier during the Kumbh Mela.

He claimed that Uttarakhand has a high unemployment rate of 26 per cent and huge migration is taking place from villages in the state in the absence of employment opportunities.

"The BJP tries to find an escape route and this is one," he said, alleging that people understand everything and will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the next elections.

Asked about the BJP talking of course correction, Yadav said, "It is clear that the BJP admits that this government has not done anything in the name of development and only corruption has taken place in the state."

Rawat resigned as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, ending days of speculations about a leadership change in the BJP-ruled hill state amid reports of discontent against him.

Rawat submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhawan here upon his arrival from Delhi where he met the central BJP leadership.

He was to complete four years in office later this month.