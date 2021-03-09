STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand CM Rawat's resignation an eyewash to hide govt's failures: Congress

Devendra Yadav said that the act shows the "admission" by the BJP of its government's "failure" in fulfilling the aspirations of people.

Published: 09th March 2021 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday said the resignation of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was an eyewash to hide the government's "failures", and urged the President to dismiss the BJP dispensation in the state.

Congress party in-charge for Uttarakhand Devendra Yadav said at a press conference that the act shows the "admission" by the BJP of its government's "failure" in fulfilling the aspirations of people of the state.

He said the BJP government should resign and go to the people to seek fresh elections.

Yadav said this shows that nothing in the name of development has taken place in Uttarakhand under the BJP rule, except "corruption".

"This is a failed attempt of the BJP to cover up the failures of its government in the state and hide the corruption taking place there," he alleged.

"The Congress demands immediate dismissal of the BJP government and the resignation of Trivendra Singh Rawat alone would not suffice. The BJP needs to resign from the government and go to the people again," he said.

"The President of India should take note and dismiss the government as it has failed to fulfil the aspirations of people. The people of Uttarakhand demand that this government be dismissed and President's Rule imposed and fresh elections be held in the state," Yadav said claiming that the Congress is ready for election.

The Congress leader said Rawat's resignation is a result of alleged corruption, lack of development, rising unemployment and mismanagement during the pandemic and earlier during the Kumbh Mela.

He claimed that Uttarakhand has a high unemployment rate of 26 per cent and huge migration is taking place from villages in the state in the absence of employment opportunities.

"The BJP tries to find an escape route and this is one," he said, alleging that people understand everything and will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the next elections.

Asked about the BJP talking of course correction, Yadav said, "It is clear that the BJP admits that this government has not done anything in the name of development and only corruption has taken place in the state."

Rawat resigned as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, ending days of speculations about a leadership change in the BJP-ruled hill state amid reports of discontent against him.

Rawat submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhawan here upon his arrival from Delhi where he met the central BJP leadership.

He was to complete four years in office later this month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Congress Trivendra Singh Rawat BJP
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp