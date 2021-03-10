15-year-old girl raped by uncle, left unconscious in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi

By PTI

AMETHI: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle and left in an unconscious state in a village in Mohanganj area here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on March 8 when the girl was supposed to be taken by her uncle to her maternal aunt's place but instead was escorted to an orchard where she was raped by him, the victim's mother alleged in the FIR.

The mother said the accused left her daughter in the field in an unconscious state after committing the rape and fled the place.

She came to know about it on Monday when someone saw the girl lying motionless in the orchard.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vinod Kumar Pandey said police is trying to catch hold of the accused who is absconding.

A detailed probe is on in the matter.