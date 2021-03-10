Air crew not to fly for 48 hours post COVID-19 vaccine shots, says DGCA in new circular

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pilots and cabin crew members will not fly in an aircraft for 48 hours after taking the Covid-19 vaccine. If there are no symptoms after 48 hours, they will be declared fit for flying duties, said domestic aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday.

“If there are no symptoms after 48 hours, the air crew (which includes pilots and cabin crew) is fit to resume ‘unrestricted’ flying duties,” DGCA said in a circular.

The crew will be monitored for 30 minutes after being given the shot at the vaccination centre for anaphylactic and idiosyncratic reactions, if any, it said.

“Air crew will be ‘medically unfit for flying’ for 48 hours after vaccination,” DGCA said.

If, after 48 hours, the pilot experiences any symptoms, he or she will be reviewed by treating physicians or his or her authorised medical attendant.

“Such pilots can be declared fit for flying duties provided they are asymptomatic without any medication and a ‘medical care certificate’ to this effect has to be obtained,” added the circular.

The DGCA said if the medical unfitness period post-COVID-19 exhibition is more than 14 days, then a 'special medication examination' will be required to ascertain fitness for flying.

(With PTI Inputs)