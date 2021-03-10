STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another day, another disruption: Both houses of Parliament face adjournments due to Opposition ruckus

The proceedings were first adjourned till 12 noon and then again till 2 pm after the opposition members trooped into the Well of the Hosue raising slogans.

Published: 10th March 2021 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

An illuminated Parliament House building during the ongoing Budget Session in New Delhi Wednesday

An illuminated Parliament House building (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday, for the second time in the pre-lunch period, after the Congress and other opposition party members created an uproar demanding a discussion on three new farm laws of the Centre.

The pleas by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and then by Deputy Chairman Harivansh went unheeded as the opposition members continued to create a ruckus in the House.

After the laying of papers on the table, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said a notice has been given under Rule 267 for the suspension of the listed business for the day to discuss the three farm laws and issues related to farmers.

"I am requesting you to allow under Rule 267 to discuss this issue. Till then, it will not be fair without taking notice of this. We cannot proceed. I request you to suspend all the rules," Kharge said.

As the opposition members raised slogans demanding withdrawal of the three farm laws, the chairman "disallowed" the notices, saying the issue was discussed in the first leg of the ongoing Budget Session.

He asked the agitating members to return to their seats and said the farmers' issue could be discussed during the debate on appropriation bills and finance bills.

However, the agitating members kept raising slogans and the Chair adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

When the house met at 12 noon, the deputy chairman called for the Question Hour to be taken up, but the opposition members continued with their protest in the Well.

"The chairman has clarified his position on Rule 267 and it cannot be reopened," the deputy chairman said, urging the members to take their seats.

As the Chair proceeded with the Question Hour, the protesting members raised their pitch and started sloganeering against the government demanding withdrawal of the farm laws.

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar tried to give his reply to a supplementary question raised by M Thambidurai of the AIADMK, but he could not be heard in the din.

With the opposition protests continuing, the deputy chairman adjourned the house till 2 pm.

This is the third day of the second part of the Budget Session when the House proceedings had to be adjourned due to an opposition uproar.

The Rajya Sabha has not transacted any business since Monday.

The Lok Sabha too was adjourned till 12.30 pm due to the similar issue.

Opposition members started raising slogans as soon as the House convened for the day at 11 am.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, referred to a farmer taking his own life on the Delhi border.

Speaker Om Birla repeatedly asked the members to let Zero Hour proceedings function smoothly.

As slogans demanding a rollback of the farm laws continued, Question Hour lasted a little more than 30 minutes and the speaker adjourned the House till 12.30 pm.

