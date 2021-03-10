BJP-JJP government defeats 'no-confidence' motion in Haryana Assembly

By Online Desk

The motion of no confidence against the BJP-JJP government, brought by the main opposition Congress, was defeated in the Haryana Assembly on Wednesday.

At the end of a marathon six-hour discussion on the motion, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta announced the 55-32 break up in the House.

The 55 members who voted against the motion included 39 from the BJP, 10 of ally Jannayak Janta Party, five Independents and one from the Haryana Lokhit Party.

Thirty members of Congress and two Independents, who had earlier withdrawn support, backed the motion.

"We know that we will not win the confidence of the Opposition but we will take this opportunity to win the confidence of the masses", said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had in the assembly earlier while replying to the no-confidence motion.

Reciting a couplet by poet Bashir Badr, Khattar had said, "Mukhalfat se meri shaksiyat sawarti hai, main dusmano ka bada aitram karta hun (Criticism makes my personality shine, I respect my enemies a lot)."

The motion was raked up by Congress on the assertion that the Haryana government had 'lost public confidence', and was forwarded to the speaker by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and 27 other MLAs.

"The no-confidence motion will let people know which MLA stands with the government and which MLA stands with farmers," Hooda had earlier said.

In the 90-member house, Haryana Assembly currently has an effective strength of 88 members, which means that the ruling alliance needed 45 votes against the motion to retain power.

(With inputs from Agencies)