STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Central observer for Assam polls tests positive for COVID-19

Jorhat Deputy Commissinoer Roshni Aparanji Korati said the ECI appointed general observer Manjeet Singh Brar tested positive on Tuesday on arrival in the district.

Published: 10th March 2021 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational Image. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: A central observer of the Election Commission of India (ECI) for Assam polls has tested positive for COVID-19 after his arrival in Jorhat district, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Jorhat Deputy Commissinoer Roshni Aparanji Korati said the ECI appointed general observer Manjeet Singh Brar tested positive on Tuesday on arrival in the district.

"He is stable and under home isolation at one of his friend's place. A medical team is monitoring his health parameters and there is nothing to worry," she added.

Brar reached Dibrugarh airport on Monday night from Punjab and then travelled to Jorhat by road Tuesday morning.

Korati further informed that a new general observer has been appointed by the ECI in his place.

The new observer coming from West Bengal is expected to reach Jorhat by evening.

As per the ECI direction, all the officials coming from outside Northeast for conduct of election in Assam have to undergo coronavirus test in the reporting district.

For general people, as per the standard operating procedure, everybody coming from outside northeast have to undergo mandatory COVID test at the Airport on arrival.

The constituencies in Jorhat district are going to polls in the first phase on March 27.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manjeet Singh Brar Election Commission COVID-19 Assam Elections 2021 Assam Polls 2021 Assam Elections Assam Polls
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp