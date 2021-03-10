STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chit fund scam happened because of TMC govt; its leaders 'looted public money': Suvendu Adhikari

Accusing Banerjee of trying to divide communities on religious lines ahead of the assembly elections, Adhikari said the TMC supremo had 'incorrectly recited the 'Chandipath' (holy text) here on Tuesd

Published: 10th March 2021 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Undated photo of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (L) and Suvendu Adhikari (R) (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NANDIGRAM: Branding West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as an outsider in Nandigram, BJP leader and her former protege Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday asserted that people duped by chit fund companies in the state would get back their money if the saffron party is voted to power.

The chit fund scam happened because of the TMC government and its leaders "looted public money", he alleged.

"She (Banerjee) is an outsider in Nandigram. She does not even cast her vote here. I am not only the 'bhoomiputra' (son of the soil of Nandigram), but also a regular voter of the area.

"I have been with the people of this place for several years unlike Banerjee, who comes here only during polls," Adhikari said, while inaugurating his election office.

Nandigram Assembly constituency is set for a high- octane battle with Banerjee deciding to contest from the seat against Adhikari.

TAGS
BJP Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari Bengal Polls 2021 Bengal Elections 2021
