STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Patients sans travel history found infected with UK, South Africa variants in Surat

Municipal Commissioner B N Pani tweeted about the new patients and appealed to the public to wear masks and take precautions including avoiding crowded places.

Published: 10th March 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SURAT: A person was found to have been infected with the South African variant of coronavirus while two others tested positive for its UK variant in Surat city of Gujarat on Tuesday, health officials said.

None of them had travel history and people should take precautions as these variants are more infectious, said an official.

Municipal Commissioner B N Pani tweeted about the new patients and appealed to the public to wear masks and take precautions including avoiding crowded places.

Surat had reported three patients with the UK variant of coronavirus earlier too.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Health) Dr Ashish Naik said all these six patients were from Surat and none of them had travel history.

"These are highly infectious strains, and hence people will have to take extra precaution," he said.

The South African variant of SARS-CoV-2 emerged in mid-December, and was first reported in India in mid-February.

Meanwhile, as many as 127 new coronavirus cases were reported in Surat city on Tuesday, the highest in Gujarat, taking the total number of cases in the city to 41,556, while the death toll in the city stands at 850.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp