Didn't make anti-national statements, will sue NGO that doctored video: Ajmal

GUWAHATI: Assam MP and minority-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal has threatened to take legal action against elements for claiming in an alleged doctored video that he made anti-national statements.

“I received a video yesterday (Tuesday). It was released by a fake NGO called LRO with the intention to damage our Assam election prospects. The doctored video says the Mughals ruled India for 800 years and the British ruled it for 200 years. And now, INC-AIUDF will make Assam an Islamic state. This is a 100% fake video,” Ajmal told journalists.

Claiming that the Congress-AIUDF never indulged in any communal acts, he sought justice from the voters and people of Assam.

“Some elements with vested interests are trying to derail the Congress-AIUDF alliance. They will fail in their attempt. I am in touch with my lawyers. I will file a case against them,” he said.

He called a group of journalists to his residence and made them listen to his voice in two videos. He said one was original while the other was doctored.

In the original video that was played out, he was heard saying at a rally: “The Mughals ruled India for 800 years but they never dreamt of making it an Islamic state. Did they make it? They never tried. Then, the British ruled India for 200 years but they never dared make it a Christian state…

“From Jawaharlal Nehru to Lal Bahadur Shastri, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao, and Manmohan Singh, the Congress-ruled India for 55 of the 70 years after Independence. No Congress leader ever dreamt of making India a Hindu country. Modiji, do not dream it. Your dream will turn out to be false.”

The Dhubri MP alleged parts of a speech that he had delivered ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were merged in the doctored video to project if the Congress-AIUDF alliance comes to power, it will make Assam an Islamic state.

The Legal Rights Observatory tweeted: “Complaint lodged at @ECISVEEP seeking immediate investigation to check veracity of speech and action against AIUDF Chief BadruddinAjmal for allegedly provocative seditious comments during a recent election rally n issue gag order.”

Congress and AIUDF are components of a seven-party grand alliance of Opposition. It was formed with the sole aim to oust the BJP from power in Assam.