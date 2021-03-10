STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmer unions call for Bharat bandh on March 26

Farmers block Western Peripheral Expressway to mark the 100th day of protests against farm laws on Saturday | Shekhar Yadav

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Farmer unions on Wednesday called for a Bharat bandh on March 26, when their protest at Delhi's borders against the Centre's three new farm laws completes four months.

Farmer leader Buta Singh Burjgill said farmers along with trade unions will protest the hike in fuel prices and privatisation of railways on March 15.

"We will observe a complete Bharat bandh on March 26, when our protest against the three farm laws completes four months. The peaceful bandh will remain effective from morning till evening," he told reporters at the Singhu border.

On March 19, the farmers will observe "Mandi Bachao-Kheti Bachao" day, he said.

The farmer unions have also decided to celebrate Shaheedi divas' of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, Burjgill added.

Farmers leaders also said that copies of the new farm laws will be burnt during 'Holika Dahan' on March 28.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur --- for over four months, demanding the repeal of farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the MSP system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

