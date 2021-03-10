STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Here's why RJD MLA landed up with a BP machine at Bihar Assembly

Donning his apron, Dr Raushan told the media that he has come to the assembly with these devices to protest against Nitish Kumar "who frequently loses his cool these days." 

Published: 10th March 2021 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

RJD MLA Mukesh Raushan with a BP meter in Assembly day after Nitish Kumar lost his cool at ab opposition leader

RJD MLA Mukesh Raushan with a BP meter in Assembly day after Nitish Kumar lost his cool at ab opposition leader. (Photo | Express)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: A day after chief minister Nitish Kumar lost his cool at an RJD MLA in the Bihar assembly, Dr Mukesh Raushan, an opposition legislator from Mahua, landed up with a BP measuring device and a stethoscope around his neck on Tuesday.

Donning his apron, Dr Raushan told the media that he has come to the assembly with these devices to protest against Nitish Kumar "who frequently loses his cool these days." 

Referring to the CM, he said, "Our chacha gets angry very soon these days. On Monday, he got angry at RJD MLC Subodh Rai when the latter asked a supplementary question. Our guardian Nitish ji gets angry very frequently and it happens only when one has a high BP." 

The device brought by him will be used to check the blood pressure of the chief minister, he said, further adding that he will do so in his chamber with his permission. 

