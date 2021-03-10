STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian Navy adds to the depleted underwater combat capability, commissions INS Karanj

Six Scorpene-class submarines are being built in India by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai, under collaboration with M/s Naval Group, France.

Published: 10th March 2021 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

The INS Karanj crew.

The INS Karanj crew.

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy commissioned its third indigenously constructed stealth Scorpene-class Submarine INS Karanj on Wednesday at the Mazagaon Naval Dockyard Mumbai. 

Six Scorpene-class submarines are being built in India by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai, under collaboration with M/s Naval Group, France.

Indian Navy said, “INS Karanj would form part of the Western Naval Command’s Submarine fleet and would be another potent part of the Command’s arsenal.” Commodore Anil Jai Singh (Retd) Defence Analyst added, “With the focus now on Underwater Domain Awareness INS Karanj will be a valuable addition to the Navy’s underwater operational capability with its modern technology.”

Commodore Singh a former submariner added that all six submarines lack Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) limit their operational capability to some extent. The next set of six submarines to be constructed under Project 75 (India) will be AIP Capable.

The contract for Project 75 was signed in 2005. Two submarines of the ongoing project, Kalvari and Khanderi have been commissioned into the Indian Navy and Vela will be the fourth submarine to be commissioned in future. At the time this contract was signed Pakistan navy was operating submarine with AIP capability. AIP increases the stealth of submarines as it lets them stay underwater for long.

In a significant development, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) achieved the important milestone by successfully completing the trial of the land-based prototype on 8 March.

It doesn’t have AIP, should have been completed by 2013. The time the contract was signed Pakistan had a submarine with AIP capability. Admiral VS Shekhawat (Retd), former Chief of the Naval Staff, who was part of the commissioning crew of the old Karanj and later the Commanding officer during the 1971 Indo – Pak war, was the Chief Guest for the ceremony.

Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff, and other senior officers from the Indian Navy and MoD were present during the ceremony.  The crew of the erstwhile ‘Karanj’, a Russian origin Foxtrot Class Submarine which was decommissioned in 2003 were also special invitees for the ceremony.

Old INS Karanj, commissioned on 04 Sep 1969 at Riga in the erstwhile USSR, also took active part in the conflict under the Command of then Cdr VS Shekhawat. In recognition of the valiant action of her oﬃcers and crew, personnels were decorated, including the award of Vir Chakra to the then Commanding Officer Cdr VS Shekhawat. Interestingly, the commissioning Commanding Officer of the old INS Karanj Cdr MNR Samant, later on, became the first Chief of The Naval Staff of the newly formed Bangladesh Navy in the year 1971.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INS Karanj Indian Navy
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp