STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nearly 70,000 rail staff vaccinated, 3.2 lakh to receive jabs in next phase, Goyal tells parliament

In the first phase, the railways has begun vaccination of its healthcare workers and Railway Protection Force (RPF) employees.

Published: 10th March 2021 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nearly 70,000 railway employees have received anti-coronavirus vaccine, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed Parliament on Wednesday.

Railway employees are being vaccinated in a phased manner, he said in response to a query.

In the first phase, the railways has begun vaccination of its healthcare workers and Railway Protection Force (RPF) employees.

More than 3.2 lakh frontline railway employees have been identified for vaccination in the next phase, he said.

"Till now, 18,964 Railway healthcare and 48,994 RPF employees have been vaccinated, 3,22,322 front line Railway employees have been identified for vaccination in the next phase," Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The railways continued operating its freight trains and began running special trains since March last year when the government announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The national carrier has lost 592 employees due to COVID-19 while 32,641 railway employees in total were affected by the disease.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Piyush Goyal railway staff vaccination coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp