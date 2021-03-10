STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Never imagined this, will make efforts to meet people's expectations: Uttarakhand CM-designate Tirath Singh Rawat

Tirath Singh Rawat, Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal, was elected as leader of the BJP legislature party paving the way for him to take over as chief minister of Uttarakhand.

Published: 10th March 2021 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat after being elected as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand in Dehradun Wednesday March 10 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DEHRADUN: After he was elected as Uttarakhand BJP legislature party leader, chief minister-designate Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda for trusting him with the responsibility.

"I want to thank PM Modi, BJP chief, Home Minister and Central leadership who trusted me, a mere party worker who comes from a small village. I had never imagined that I'd reach here. We will make all efforts to meet people's expectations and take forward work done in the last 4 years," Rawat told ANI.

Tirath Singh Rawat, Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal, was elected as leader of the BJP legislature party paving the way for him to take over as chief minister of Uttarakhand, a day after Trivendra Singh Rawat stepped down from the top post.

Tirath Singh Rawat will take oath as chief minister at 4 pm today.

Trivendra Singh Rawat's resignation came after BJP general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh, submitted a report to the BJP's central leadership detailing the rebellion in the state unit of the party, said sources.

Rawat tendered his resignation after meeting governor Baby Rani Maurya on Tuesday, a year before Uttarkhand is scheduled to go to the polls.

The BJP swept the elections in 2017, winning 57 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. Congress, on the other hand, won just 11 seats.

