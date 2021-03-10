STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Prevention of diabetes in pregnancy crucial to protect next generation from disease: Minister Jitendra Singh

Singh said it is a matter of pride that the guidelines for the 'Management of diabetes' prepared under the guidance of Dr Seshiah are now being followed worldwide.

Published: 10th March 2021 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 09:28 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that prevention of diabetes in pregnancy is crucial to protect the next generation from the disease.

He released guidelines for management of the health issue, prepared by the Diabetes in Pregnancy Study Group of India (DIPSI).

Singh is a noted diabetologist and one of the founding members of DIPSI.

Delivering the keynote address at a National Gestational Diabetes Awareness Day summit, being virtually hosted from Bengaluru, he said that prevention of diabetes in pregnancy is crucial to protect the next generation from diabetes, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The minister said it was way back in 1970s that V Seshiah first gave the concept of 'Spot Test' for pregnant women, which in other words meant that any pregnant woman coming to hospital at any stage of pregnancy, fasting or non-fasting, should be subject to a blood sugar test.

DIPSI is headed by Seshiah, one of the founding fathers of Diabetology in India.

Many of his contemporaries at that time would not understand what it was all about, but it was in fact not only a revolutionary concept in clinical medicine but also a novel concept at the social level considering the heterogeneity and socio-economic constraints prevailing in the Indian society, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

He said it has taken almost a quarter century of intense research to institutionalise the concept given by Dr Seshiah and he felt proud to have conducted one of the earliest studies to test the outcome and benefit of tight blood glucose control in pregnant women.

Singh said it is a matter of pride that the guidelines for the 'Management of diabetes' prepared under the guidance of Dr Seshiah are now being followed worldwide and even the World Health Organization has recommended the same, the statement said.

The entire concept, Singh said, revolves around the fact that a woman with Gestational Diabetes Mellitus is prone to increase the risk of future diabetes in the progeny and, therefore, the aim should be to ensure a tight control of blood glucose level so that her metabolic milieu and intra-uterine environment is as normal physiologically as that of non-diabetic pregnant woman and the baby grows inside the womb without even realising that its mother had ever gone through diabetes, it said.

Singh said the diabetes in pregnancy guidelines being released today will not only contribute to serve the cause of diabetes but also a humble contribution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'new India'.

"The new India is comprised of 70 per cent of the population below the age of 40 years and the challenge faced today is increasing prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus in the young. New India's strength will be determined by its youth and it cannot afford this youth energy to go under-utilized because of diabetes-mellitus, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
diabetes pregnancy Jitendra Singh
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp