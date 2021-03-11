STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam poll: Farmer's commission, full literacy in Raijor Dal vision document

The document also said that the party will launch a universal health insurance scheme and formulate laws to protect the media and whistleblowers if voted to power.

Published: 11th March 2021 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Arrested Assam RTI activist Akhil Gogoi

Assam RTI activist Akhil Gogoi. (File | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The newly formed Raijor Dal led by jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi on Wednesday released a 'vision document', which promised to set up a farmers' commission to solve their problems and achieve 100 per cent literacy in the state, if the party comes to power in Assam in the assembly election.

The document, released by Raijor Dal working president Bhasco De Saikia, also said that the party will launch a universal health insurance scheme and formulate laws to protect the media and whistleblowers if voted to power.

On the contentious illegal immigrant issue, it suggested that all those who have come to the state before March 25, 1971, will be accepted as per the Assam Accord, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be rejected and an error-free National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be brought out.

Saikia said that the party will approach the people of the state with the vision document, which will be the party's guiding force.

The proposed farmers' commission will study the problems of the farming community of Assam and solve them, according to the vision document.

It also envisaged to have full literacy in the state by ensuring 100 per cent enrolment of children in schools and preventing drop out till they pass the 12th standard, besides increasing allocation to the education sector by manyfold.

The party will introduce universal health insurance for all people of the state and will include the economically backward in a special health scheme as per the document.

For the safety and security of journalists, RTI activists and other whistleblowers of the society, the vision document proposed to bring in stringent laws once the Raijor Dal wins the election.

It also proposed to take steps to develop industry, infrastructure, flood control mechanism and other sectors.

The vision document was prepared by Padma Bhushan awardee filmmaker Jahnu Barua, retired Principal of Cotton College Sitanath Lahkar, retired Principal of Gauhati Commerce College Ghanashyam Nath, eminent educationist Indrani Dutta and noted doctor Narayan Sharma.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raijor Dal Akhil Gogoi Assam Polls 2021 Assam Elections 2021 Assam Polls Assam Elections
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp