STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal Assembly polls: TMC, BJP meet Chief Electoral Officer over Mamata 'attack'

The TMC delegation also raised the issue of the removal of the Director General of Police (DGP) Virendra.

Published: 11th March 2021 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

TMC MP Derek O'Brien

TMC MP Derek O'Brien (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party delegations on Thursday met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) following the 'attack' on Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The TMC delegation consisting of MP Derek O'Brien, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Partha Chatterjee met the CEO at noon in the state election commission office at 21 NS Road in Kolkata.

"We met the CEO today on the attack on the Chief Minister. We condemn the way election commission remained alienated on state's law and order situation," Partha Chatterjee told reporters here after submitting a complaint copy to the CEO.

The delegation also raised the issue of the removal of the Director General of Police (DGP) Virendra. ECI on March 9 in its letter had stated that the DGP should not be given any post which directly or indirectly related to the conduct of the election.

"On March 9, the EC changed the DGP. On March 10, a BJP MP posted on social media - 'aap samajh jayenge, 5 pm ke baad kya hone wala hai' and it happened to Mamata Didi at 6 pm. We condemn these incidents and this kind of behaviour and want the truth to prevail," O'Brien said.

"It was in such poor taste that within 30 minutes, there were other kinds of statements. We condemn those statements. Talk to doctors and see what happened," he added.

After the TMC representatives left, 30 minutes later, a BJP delegation comprising of Sabyasachi Dutta and Shishir Bajoria met the CEO.

"Where is the ambulance? CM convoys have an ambulance. Which was the hospital that is generally allotted to the Chief Minister in case of emergency? Why she had to travel to Kolkata? The TMC said it happened after the ECI took over but what were the four IPS doing?" the BJP said.

Responding to TMC's allegations against the ECI regarding the law and order situation in the state, the BJP said that it is like attacking a soft target and requested Mamata Banerjee to go to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"We are shocked to see CM was injured while in Nandigram wherein she has alleged that she was pushed by some people. We request that a detailed enquiry is ordered," read BJP's memorandum.

The Chief Minister, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination earlier on Wednesday, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaign.She was later brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram.

Banerjee sustained "severe bony injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021 Trinamool Congress TMC delegation BJP delegation attack on CM Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp