Bhopal: Man held for axing wife's hand, foot over suspicion of extramarital affair

By ANI

BHOPAL: A man, in an inebriated state, allegedly axed his wife's right hand and foot over suspicion of an extramarital affair in Bhopal on Tuesday night, police said.

The accused has been arrested while the woman is being treated at the hospital.

"The husband is an alcoholic and he was suspecting her (of having an extramarital affair). He used to argue with her after which his wife filed a complaint in December last year. However, they were living together," Irshad Wali, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Bhopal told ANI.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when the accused husband returned to his home in an inebriated state.

"We have arrested the accused and kept the case under-identified crime. Her treatment is going on and we will also visit her soon," the DIG said.