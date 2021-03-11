STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Drama won't yield results this time': BJP demands CBI probe into 'attack' on Mamata

It needs to be probed what actually happened. How come a Z-plus protectee gets attacked is a matter that has to be looked into. The state should order a CBI probe to bring out the truth, they said.

Published: 11th March 2021 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (Left) and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee (Right). (File | Agencies)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP's West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that it needs to be seen whether the incident was a "well-scripted drama" to garner votes.

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said that the people of the state have seen such "drama" earlier as well.

"It needs to be probed what actually happened. How come a Z-plus protectee gets attacked is a matter that has to be looked into. The state should order a CBI probe to bring out the truth," he said.

"It needs to be seen whether it was a true incident or a well-scripted drama," Ghosh said, referring to Banerjee's photos on the hospital bed with her leg plastered.

Ghosh said that "such a drama" to garner sympathy votes, sensing defeat, would not yield any results this time.

ALSO READ | 'Attack' on Mamata: Trinamool defers its manifesto release, to approach Election Commission

"The people of the state have seen such drama earlier too. Those who know they would be voted out of power can stoop to any level to get votes," he said.

The chief minister is at present undergoing treatment at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata with injury to her left leg, waist, shoulder and neck, according to doctors.

Banerjee alleged on Wednesday evening that during her campaign in Nandigram, she was attacked by four-five men who pushed her, besides banging on her the door of her car, leading to the injuries.

The Trinamool Congress alleged that it was a well- planned conspiracy to "remove her" from the poll campaign.

"Many people don't want her to campaign for the elections. They want her to be removed from their path. The BJP should be ashamed of themselves that they have stooped so low that they are attacking a woman," TMC leader Sougata Roy said.

Meanwhile, representatives of TMC and BJP will be meeting Election Commission officials on Thursday, leaders of the two parties said.

The three-member TMC delegation, led by state minister Partha Chatterjee, would register a complaint about the incident and demand a thorough probe.

"We would seek a reply from the EC, how come the security was not in place despite Mamata Banerjee still being the chief minister of the state. It is the duty of the EC to ensure the safety of the candidates," a senior TMC leader said.

Chatterjee would be accompanied by TMC's leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien and state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.

A delegation of the opposition BJP is also scheduled to meet the EC officials to demand a proper investigation into the incident.

"We want the video footage of the incident to be made public so that the people get to know what actually happened," a state BJP leader said.

