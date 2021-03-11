STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Insinuations': EC responds to Mamata Banerjee's allegation of attack in Nandigram

The CM is in hospital after suffering injuries in her leg, neck and arm following an "attack" after she filed her nomination papers.

Published: 11th March 2021 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Responding to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations of attack in Nandigram, the Election Commission on Thursday said that "it was unfortunate" that the letter was "full of insinuations and averments".

The Trinamool supremo is in the hospital with leg injuries after being allegedly pushed by unidentified people near a temple at Reyapara area during campaigning at Nandigram on Wednesday, where the BJP has pitted her protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari against her.

The poll panel in its response to a letter by TMC added, "it is indeed an unfortunate incident and needs to be inquired into with promptitude and dispatch".

A parliamentary delegation of the Trinamool will meet Election Commission officials in Delhi on Friday over concerns following the alleged attack. Six TMC MPs from both the Houses of Parliament are expected to arrive in Delhi to join the delegation.

Comments(2)

  • Cherian Mani

    “Sympathy Votes” only hope left for her !
    7 hours ago reply

  • Raghunathan
    What do you mean by ‘insinuations?’ ...The poor lady is hurt and suffering!!
    12 hours ago reply
