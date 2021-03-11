'Insinuations': EC responds to Mamata Banerjee's allegation of attack in Nandigram

By Online Desk

Responding to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations of attack in Nandigram, the Election Commission on Thursday said that "it was unfortunate" that the letter was "full of insinuations and averments".

The Trinamool supremo is in the hospital with leg injuries after being allegedly pushed by unidentified people near a temple at Reyapara area during campaigning at Nandigram on Wednesday, where the BJP has pitted her protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari against her.

The poll panel in its response to a letter by TMC added, "it is indeed an unfortunate incident and needs to be inquired into with promptitude and dispatch".

A parliamentary delegation of the Trinamool will meet Election Commission officials in Delhi on Friday over concerns following the alleged attack. Six TMC MPs from both the Houses of Parliament are expected to arrive in Delhi to join the delegation.