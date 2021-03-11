STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kedarnath temple to reopen to devotees on May 17, Badrinath on May 18

The idol of Lord Shiva will be moved out of its winter abode at Ukhimath's Omkareshwar temple on May 14.

Published: 11th March 2021 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple

Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. (File | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The portals of Kedarnath Temple will be reopened for devotees on May 17, a spokesperson of the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board said on Thursday.

The idol of Lord Shiva will be moved out of its winter abode at Ukhimath's Omkareshwar temple on May 14.

The famous temple will reopen for devotees at 5 am on May 17.

The temple was closed on November 16 last year.

Badrinath Temple, which was closed on November 19, will reopen to devotees on May 18, the spokesperson said.

Gangotri and Yamunotri temples will reopen on May 14.

The Char Dham Yatra will begin this year after the reopening of the four temples.

The portals of the four famous Himalayan shrines -- Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri -- are opened every year between April and May after a six-month closure during which they remain snowbound.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kedarnath Temple Badrinath temple
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp