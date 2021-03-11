Lucknow diary

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

Ganga Gallery to add to Kashi Vishwanath charm

Redefining the panoramic view and grace of the free-flowing Ganga, the Kashi Vishwanath Dham (corridor) will now have a giant 80m long and 11m wide platform with ghats on its side. The Ganga View Gallery, as it will be known, is set to add to the charm of Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The new feature has become possible after the demolition of a dilapidated structure. The space created has given a chance to make changes in the approved design of the corridor project even after completion of over 30 per cent construction. It has enabled the alignment of approach roads from access points near Manikarnika, Jalasen and Lalita Ghats to KV Dham, making it more convenient for visitors.

Ranking feather in the cap of Jhansi

The Jhansi Municipal Corporation has secured the ninth place in rankings in the latest Municipal Performance Index. This is the first time that a district from the state of Uttar Pradesh has made it to the top 10 in this list. The district situated in Bundelkhand region added another feather in its cap by securing 34th place in the Ease of Living Index, once again becoming the only district from the state to make it to the top 50 in the category for cities which have a population of less than 10 lakh. The municipal performance index took into account 20 parametres including education, health, water and wastewater management, solid waste management and sanitation, registration and permits, infrastructure, revenue management, digital governance and digital literacy.

Delivery blues for zoo hippopotamus

Aashi, the 24-year-old female hippo in Lucknow zoo, is suffering. Despite having consistent pangs of labour, she has been not been able to deliver for over a month. On February 4, she appeared to be ready for delivery when she passed amniotic fluid. She gave up eating for a brief period after that, but this is considered to be a normal behaviour with animals when they are about to deliver. But she could not give

birth this time either. The poor creature has been suffering since February 5. Zoos from all over India, and across the world for that matter, seem to have no solution to Aashi’s problems.

Recipient of vaccine at ripe old age of 103

Mahabir Prasad Maheshwari is 103 years old. The resident of Sector 12 in Noida is possibly the oldest person in the city to get the Covid-19 vaccine shot. Born on July 22 in 1917, according to his Aadhaar card record, Maheshwari was just a year old when the previous pandemic, the Spanish Flu, rattled the globe in 1918. He has some prostrate issues and a hearing impairment. But considering his age, this former businessman who has three sons and four daughters is a fit, old man. On Tuesday, along with two of his sons, daughters-in-law and son-in-law, Maheshwari went to Kailash Hospital to take the jab. Before him, there were reports of two persons above 100 taking the shot in Delhi.

Namita bajpai

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh namita.bajpai@newindianexpress