Assam polls: Over 70,000 register for Congress’ ‘Job Guarantee Programme’

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Congress’s “Job Guarantee Programme” for the youth is getting a good response.



The party on Friday said over 70,000 youth had registered on its campaign website.



Announced by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during her recent Assam poll campaign, the Congress had on Thursday launched its “five-guarantee campaign”.



Apart from five lakh jobs in five years, the other guarantees are bringing in a law to nullify the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, raising the daily wage of tea workers to Rs 365, free electricity up to 200 units per household and Rs 2,000 monthly income support to all housewives.



The Congress claimed people accepted its vision of progress as evident from the staggering number of applications secured for guaranteed government employment.

State Congress chief Ripun Bora said, “Assam is on its way to fulfill its dreams of a progressive future with its youngsters showing immense support for Congress’s Job Guarantee Programme, for which 70k plus guarantees have already been given out.”



Congress Legislature Party Leader Debabrata Saikia said, “70,000 plus guarantees have crossed already! This shows Assam’s faith in Congress’s people-centric vision with the youth waiting for the party to come to power for the realisation of their aspirations.”



The chairman of the party’s election campaign committee, Pradyut Bordoloi said, “Over 70,000 guarantees since the launch of the registration of Congress’s Job Guarantee Programme are indicative of the progressive vision that the Congress has for Assam.”



Lok Sabha member, Gaurav Gogoi said the Congress was focused on charting progressive growth for Assam and opening paths for the youth to fulfill their dreams. Over 70k guarantees are indicative of better days when Congress comes to power in Assam soon, he said.



The Congress’s “Save Assam” official social media handle too took to memorialize the huge number of registrations, stating “70k plus guarantees and counting! A testament of Assam's faith and trust in the Congress party’s ideology! Our Job Guarantee Programme is the new lease of hope for the youth of the state.”