'BJP will again form govt in Uttarakhand after 2022 polls': New state party president Madan Kaushik

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's new BJP president Madan Kaushik Friday said he would successfully meet the challenges of 2022 state assembly elections.

Talking to reporters after being appointed the president of the BJP's state unit, Kaushik exuded confidence that his party will again win the assembly elections and form the government in the state after 2022 polls.

In reply to a question on organisational changes in his party, he said it is a natural process and cited the example of BJP national president J P Nadda having been given the responsibility of the party when he was the Union health minister.

He said the BJP workers are trained to undertake all challenges in their stride.

A four-time MLA from Haridwar and a state minister, Kaushik has been made the BJP's state unit president in place of Banshidhar Bhagat by Nadda.