STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dozens of RLSP leaders join RJD amid speculation of party's merger with JD-U

Prominent among others who joined the are principal general secretary Nirmal Kumar, Birendra Kushwaha, and Madhu Manjari.

Published: 12th March 2021 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Leader of the RJD Tejashwi Yadav welcoming all those who joined the party on Friday. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Amid speculations that Bihar's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) is likely to merge with JD-U, dozens of office-bearers of the Upendra Kushwaha-led party including the principal general secretary and others, joined the RJD on Friday.

Leader of the RJD Tejashwi Yadav welcomed all those who joined the party.

Stepping up attacks on JD-U leader Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav said he has become the country's weakest Chief Minister.

"There is nothing called sushashan (good governance) in Bihar. Nitish Kumar has ruined the state and he does not have the courage to take action against criminals and corruption", Yadav said.

He lambasted the Nitish government for not taking action against the brother of a BJP minister after liquor was seized from his school premises in Muzaffarpur recently.

Yadav accusing the state government of patronizing and protecting the criminals politically.

"Now, Nitish has stooped so low that he is welcoming Upendra Kushwaha, whom he had once described as 'nich', said Tejashwi Yadav.

Prominent among others who joined the are principal general secretary Nirmal Kumar, Birendra Kushwaha, and Madhu Manjari.

All those who joined the RJD lambasted Upendra Kushwaha for his decision to merge RLSP with JD-U.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RLSP RLSP-JD-U merger RDJ Nitish Kumar Upendra Kushwaha Tejashwi Yadav
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp