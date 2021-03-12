STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EC seeks more details from Bengal chief secy on Mamata incident: Sources

The sources said the Commission has now sought more details from the West Bengal chief secretary as the report was not comprehensive enough.

Published: 12th March 2021 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee injured during her campaign trial at Nandigram in Purba Medinipur Wednesday March 10 2021. (Photo | Youtube)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The West Bengal chief secretary on Friday submitted a report to the Election Commission on the injuries sustained by Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee but the poll panel has sought more details by Saturday evening, sources said.

Banerjee fell down and sustained injuries on her left leg and waist after she was allegedly pushed by unidentified people while she was campaigning in Nandigram assembly segment on Wednesday evening after filing her nomination from the constituency.

Following the incident, the EC had sought reports from Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, special observer Ajay Nayak and special police observer Vivek Dube by Friday evening.

The sources said the Commission has now sought more details from the West Bengal chief secretary as the report was not comprehensive enough.

The chief secretary has been asked to submit fresh details by Saturday evening, they said.

Since the two observers were travelling on Friday, they have sought time tlll Saturday evening to submit their report.

