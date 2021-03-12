EVM hacking allegations: EC warns of action against fake news

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission said it will take stern action against fake news. An FIR has been lodged against the news of EVM hacking attributed to former CEC TS Krishnamurthy circulated over internet.

The news item dated December 21, 2017, said that former Chief Election Commissioner of India, Krishnamurthy had opined that a particular party won Assembly elections by hacking EVMs.

In a statement, the Commission said that on its direction, the Delhi chief electoral officer has lodged an FIR under Section 500 (punishment for defamation) of the IPC, and Sections 128 (maintenance of secrecy of voting) and 134 (breach of official duty in connection with elections) of the Representation of the People Act.

The poll panel said this was debunked by the former CEC himself, soon after it came to his knowledge in 2018.

"Investigation has been initiated in this matter and stern action will be taken against the miscreants who have uploaded fake news to create wrong impressions about the election process," it said.

The poll panel said it had come its notice that "an old fake news" about EVM hacking was being circulated on some social media platforms.

This news was again being circulated by some miscreants on social media. Krishnamurthy issued a statement again.

“It has been brought to my notice that a fake news which appeared in a Hindi newspaper some time back is being re-circulated as if that I express doubts about the credibility of the EVMs, in the conduct of elections in India. This is utterly false and mischievous to circulate a wrong impression in the ensuing elections. I would like to reiterate that EVMs are most credible and I have no doubt about their reliability. EVMs are indeed our nation’s pride and there cannot be any doubt about its credibility,” the statement read.

Refuting the news attributed to him, Krishnamurthy in a statement said, "It has been brought to my notice that a fake news which had appeared in a Hindi newspaper quite some time back is being activated and re-circulated as if that I express doubts about the credibility of the electronic voting machine in the conduct of elections in India."

"This is utterly false and mischievous to circulate a wrong impression in the ensuing elections. I would like to reiterate that the EVMs are most credible and I have no doubt about its efficacy and reliability," the former CEC said.

The EC has attached Krishnamurthy's statement issued on Wednesday along with its release on Thursday.

Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will begin on March 27.